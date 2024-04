BAKU, April 28. /TASS/. Two people died as a result of the detonation of a munition in Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan autonomy, the Azerbaijani interior ministry, the prosecutor general’s office and the National Agency for Mine Action reported.

The incident occurred in the village of Garaagaj. Two men born in 1951 and 1970 died in the explosion. An investigation is underway.