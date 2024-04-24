Biden administration raking it in from Ukrainian conflict — North Korean diplomat

TOKYO, April 24. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine serves the interests of the US military-industrial complex and the administration of President Joe Biden, both profiting greatly from the conflict, North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Russia Im Chon Il said.

"The thing is that at least a third of the $60 billion US military aid to Ukraine remains in the US to replenish the army's equipment and ammunition. This once again blatantly reveals the cunning and despicable nature of the 'helping hand' the US offers to Ukraine with its military aid. Its goal is to use the Ukrainian conflict to serve the interests of the US military monopolies and at the same time to subjugate the puppet regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky to use it as a conduit and henchman for the implementation of its strategy to contain Russia," the diplomat said in a statement quoted by the Korean Central News Agency.

"It is not surprising that experts assess that it is the US that is reaping the maximum benefit from the situation in Ukraine, and the Biden administration is drinking 'blood wine' and receiving large revenues," the deputy foreign minister said.

The US House of Representatives earlier passed bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which total some $95 billion. The bills include about $61 billion to help Ukraine and $26 billion to support Israel, as well as funds to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in conflict zones, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The documents now need to be approved by the Senate and signed by US President Joe Biden to come into force.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that military aid to Kiev was only making it harder to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.