US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area fourteen times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Four pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 14 times during the day."

He also said that one shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government army by the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) group was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.