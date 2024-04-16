IDF says chief of Hezbollah’s Radwan forces in central, western Lebanon killed

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. The commander of the Hezbollah’s Radwan forces rockets and missiles unit in central and western Lebanon has been killed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In the area of Kfar Dounine, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Hussein Mustafa Shechory, the Commander of the Rockets and Missiles Unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in Lebanon's central and western region," it said, adding that one more Radwan militant was killed.

According to the IDF, the commander "planned and promoted rocket and missile launches toward Israeli territory from the areas of Lebanon's central and western regions."