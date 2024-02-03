US, UK strike 30 targets in Yemen — CNN

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. The US and UK conducted strikes on targets of the rebel Houthi movement in Yemen on Saturday, with at least 30 targets struck across at least 10 locations, CNN reported citing two US officials.

The targets include command and control, an underground weapons storage facility, as well as other weapons used by the Houthi to target international shipping lanes, one official said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier on Saturday that six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles had been eliminated on Yemen’s territory.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemen-based Houthis warned that they would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and would bar any ships associated with the Jewish state from sailing across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. Since mid-November 2023, the Yemeni rebel group has attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On January 12, US and UK aircraft, naval ships and submarines delivered joint strikes on Ansar Allah sites in some Yemeni cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems were targeted. On January 23, the UK and the US carried out a second officially confirmed series of joint strikes, with the main targets being Houthi underground warehouses and facilities related to missile launches and air surveillance.