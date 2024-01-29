No Assad visit to Russia expected in near future — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad is not expected to visit Moscow in the near future, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS.

"At this stage, there is probably no particular need for a meeting. Especially since President Assad's presence is currently needed in Syria in order to promptly, quickly solve all those challenges that arise, primarily difficulties in the socio-economic sphere," Lavrentyev said in response to a related question.

The envoy noted that these problems must be addressed, as Syria is still "under the strong influence of unilateral sanctions, and they have a really devastating impact not only on the economy, but also on the lives of ordinary Syrians."

In addition, he pointed out that the Syrian leader visited Moscow last March. "The visit passed very well, many issues were discussed, certain agreements were reached, which are currently being implemented," Lavrentyev added.