Orban walks out as EU leaders discuss Ukrainian accession process

The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that the country "does not want to take part in this bad decision"

BUDAPEST, December 14. /TASS/. Budapest had no part in the EU’s decision to start accession negotiations with Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said commenting on the results of the EU summit in Brussels.

"Under the circumstances, it is a completely irrational and wrong decision to open negotiations with Ukraine, and Hungary is not changing its position on this. Since 26 other EU member countries insisted that this decision be made, Hungary decided that they can go their own way. Hungary did not participate in this bad decision, and therefore it abstained from voting today," Orban said in a video address posted on his Facebook page (the social media owned by US corporation Meta that is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia).

The prime minister wrote a caption under his video address, saying, "Ukraine’s membership in the EU is a bad decision. Hungary does not want to be part of this bad decision."

In addition, Orban pointed out that the debate on whether to start EU membership talks with Ukraine lasted eight hours. According to reports from Brussels, Orban walked out of the room when the other 26 EU leaders were deciding on the start of negotiations. Before the summit, he demanded that the issue not be put on the agenda, indicating that Ukraine had not met the necessary requirements and was not ready to join the EU.

In his video address, the prime minister said that the talks on the second key issue, the EU’s financial aid to Ukraine, would be continued. Hungary objects to amending the EU budget for 2024-2027 for the sake of earmarking 50 billion euros to Ukraine during this period.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Netanyahu discusses threats from Hezbollah, Houthis with US’ Sullivan – statement
The Israeli Prime Minister also confirmed that the Jewish state "will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons"
Kiev’s allies do not have weapons, equipment for new counteroffensive — NYT
The article points out that Ukraine, "reliant on the West for weaponry and funding, faces short-term pressures that Russia does not"
Russia, China conduct air patrol over Sea of Japan, East China Sea
At certain stages of the route the strategic bombers were escorted by fighters of other countries
Zelensky’s inability to keep quiet cost him further support from US — French politician
According to Florian Philippot, the Ukrainian leader "reinforced the resolve of those [US senators] who want to stop any aid to Ukraine"
Denmark to give Ukraine $1 bn in military hardware
"It is essential that purchases from defense industry companies are based on Ukraine's specific military support needs," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said
No one bothered asking American public if they want to give aid to Kiev — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, US President Joe Biden simply informed the American people of what his administration planned to do as a fait accompli
Ukraine conflict could financially ruin Europe, benefit US economy — EU Parliament member
According to Thierry Mariani, the European Union will not withstand such a financial burden, given that 88 billion euros has already been expended, with another 70 billion expected to be spent until 2027
Putin points to Erdogan's leading role in resolving Gaza conflict
The Russian leader pointed out that the Turkish president is "very active in this direction"
Hungarian PM censures EU decision to start membership talks with Ukraine
"Ukraine's EU membership is a bad decision. Hungary does not want to be part of this bad decision," Viktor Orban said
Finland to close all checkpoints along border with Russia Friday — interior minister
"We have been able to state that illegal immigration on Finland's eastern border has continued," Mari Rantanen said
Russia destroys 747 tanks, 2,300 armored vehicles since start of Kiev’s offensive — Putin
The Russian president clarified that Western countries had sent about 400 tanks to Ukraine
Consular department of Russia’s embassy in US to lose almost half of staff soon — diplomat
"However, we will undoubtedly make every effort to address the problems of Russian nationals in terms of consular and legal assistance," Nadezhda Shumova emphasized
Russia to support Argentina’s participation in BRICS — Kremlin spokesman
In his words, Russia is interested in developing bilateral ties with Argentina as well
Ukrainian forces under siege in Krynki area — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that "the intensity of shelling of civilian infrastructure on the left bank is not weakening"
Russia cannot exist without sovereignty, main task to uphold, strengthen it, Putin says
However, the head of state emphasized that sovereignty was a very broad concept
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Putin raises concerns over Argentina's move to dollar, predicts socio-economic fallout
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that "Argentina was shaken at one point due to financial problems"
Kiev promised victory, but US now starts to realize it was deceived — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Washington administration is now "beginning to ponder on the question of where their money went," because "the Kiev regime promised" that aid worth $100 billion will secure them victory on the battlefield
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary resigns amid scandal
Shortly after, it was announced that Chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party Koichi Hagiuda was also stepping down
Putin often sacrifices sleep for work, says his spokesman
According to Peskov, sometimes the Russian leader "has a few hours of sleep"
Russia plans to produce more than 1,000 aircraft by 2030 — Putin
The head of state added that the Russian industry plans to produce MC-21 passenger jets and make a change to Russian engines for certain aircraft
Israel confirms death of two more hostages in Gaza
Tal Chaimi was a member of an emergency squad sent to contain Hamas militants until the arrival of army reinforcements
Ukrainian troops engaging in looting, showing no will to fight in Artyomovsk area — POW
"Some of our commanders and soldiers were known to extort cars from people, or to take money," Valery Kuryachenko added
Western ambitions thwarted in Belarus — security chief
According to Ivan Tertel, nothing has changed in terms of the West's goals over the past three years, the confrontation has just moved to a more covert phase
Press review: US not done propping up faltering Kiev and OFAC attack on Russia’s partners
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 13th
Russia ready to resume dialogue with US, but groundwork needed first — Putin
Moscow, according to the Russian president, believes that the "United States is an important and necessary country in the world," so it "is ready to build relations" with it
North Korea to face 'hell of destruction' if it violates peace — South Korean top brass
Pyongyang earlier said it could "turn Seoul into a sea of fire"
Armenian prime minister optimistic about signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan soon
Nikol Pashinyan also mentioned Yerevan’s three key principles, including the reopening of regional transport links while upholding the national sovereignty of the countries involved
If Moldova doesn’t want to take part in integration, then ‘so be it’ – Putin
The head of state thus commented on Chisinau’s position on integration processes in the post-Soviet space
EU needs to resolve issue of support for Ukraine promptly — US State Department
The statement came in response to a question about Hungary’s plans to block Ukraine European bid and also aid for the Kiev government
Stake on 'sanction blitzkrieg' against Russian economy failed — Lavrov
"According to all estimates of this year, growth rates of our economy will be more than three percent and the economy of mentioned Germany will contract," the Russian foreign minister indicated
Putin to hold question-and-answer session combined with press conference
The event, named "Results of the Year," is scheduled to begin at noon Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT)
West’s hope to defeat Russia is pipe dream — Russian intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that the US and British intelligence services are also concentrating their efforts on finding mercenaries who would agree to take part in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime
Russia issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian intelligence head Budanov
The entry says Budanov is wanted on unspecified criminal charges
Ukrainian troops running on empty as Russian forces advance toward south Donetsk
Meanwhile, Russian artillery has been intensifying attacks in the south Donetsk area, the Defense Ministry added
Poland is not going to give up plans for control of western Ukraine — Russian intelligence
"In the geopolitical arrangements of the entire Western bloc Poland is assigned the role of a sanitary barrier, and by no means the status of a full-fledged participant in the process of reshaping the European architecture," Sergey Naryshkin said
AMO auto plant launches truck production at Volvo’s former Kaluga facility
Production plans call for turning out 2,000 Next trucks at the plant in 2024, a source in the regional government said
Russia says its forces repelled 8 Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
It is also reported that the battlegroup Center has repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Krasny Liman area, destroying up to 100 enemy servicemen and a tank
Russian Customs denies oil supplies to US military base
Head of the Russian Central Energy Customs Office Valery Gukov gave no other details
US, Israel more isolated as UNGA votes on Gaza ceasefire — WaPo
It is also underlined that while Western governments generally are aligned with Israel, public opinion of their pivotal supporters is shifting
Russia prepared for interaction with France, decision lies with Macron — Putin
The Russian president also noted that if there is no interest, Moscow "will be fine" without Paris
Russian units repel six attacks by Ukrainian assault brigades in Donetsk area
"The enemy’s total losses in the direction reached up to 265 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three automobiles," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine moves troops away from Artyomovsk to near Donetsk, DPR reports
According to Yan Gagin, it was due to heavy Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk direction
Ukraine sending its servicemen to their doom in Krynki, says Putin
The Russian president said that the likely reason behind this is that while Ukraine's leadership is "traveling and begging" for money from the West to prop the country up, to get military hardware and ammunition, they need to show that they have at least some ability of achieving success in the so-called counter-offensive
Orban tells Michel Hungary won’t support EU accession talks with Ukraine
"Our position is clear: We do not support Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU," Orban said
European Parliament supports launching talks on EU accession with Ukraine, Moldova
The lawmakers also urged to begin similar talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina
Russia’s foreign debt down from $46 bln to $32 bln — Putin
As the Russian president noted, private foreign debt has also contracted as companies are repaying all loans taken in foreign financial organizations
Kremlin warns Kiev that Ukraine is getting more and more in trouble
"Clearly, the situation is changing, and these changes are not favorable for the Kiev regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
US rapidly coming to end of its ability to continue helping Ukraine — Biden
The United States "will continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can," Biden pledged
Slowdown of Ukrainian forces’ actions caused by winter, not crisis, Zelensky claims
Earlier, some US generals working with the Ukrainian armed forces stated that the time has come for Ukraine to switch to defense
Ukrainian army’s casualties ten times Russia’s losses, says Putin
Speaking about Ukrainian armor losses, the Russian president said that they were "even more serious"
Russia’s ability to jam US precision-weapons poses challenge for Ukraine — US general
Antonio Aguto said the Pentagon needs to upgrade its arms to be "resilient enough and flexible enough to be able to counter what our adversaries do"
West’s bid to isolate Russia sank amid Putin’s wide-ranging foreign interactions — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that Russia’s "reliable policy course based on the principles of the UN Charter enjoys the widest support among the countries in the global majority"
Ukraine can’t win, EU 'trapped' without plan B, Orban warns
The Hungarian PM said that EU leaders are still unwilling to admit this mistake, continuing to provide Ukraine with weapons, with no seeming end to the conflict in sight
Elon Musk to open university in Austin, Texas — Bloomberg
According to the report, the businessman plans to initially open a school with an emphasis on natural sciences, engineering and math
Russia designs underwater strike drone with 5-kg payload
According to the source, the trials are scheduled for February
Goal of denazifying Ukraine remains in place — Putin
Speaking about the goal of Ukraine's demilitarization, the president said certain parameters had been agreed upon in 2022 during the talks in Istanbul
Russian upgraded Ka-52M helicopters hit Ukraine’s army command center in Donetsk area
According to the ministry, Russian combat aircraft hit a Ukrainian army’s control center and armored vehicles
Putin calls conflict with Ukraine similar to civil war between brothers
The Russian leader emphasized that Ukraine's constitution "did not provide for any third round"
Zelensky presses US lawmakers for more aid, or Ukraine would cede lands — WaPo
On Tuesday, Vladimir Zelensky failed to secure a breakthrough in talks with Congress which remains deadlocked over US President Joe Biden’s request for supplemental funding for Kiev
Kremlin refutes Zelensky’s remarks about Russia being unsuccessful on battlefield
"This is not true," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukraine’s attempted counteroffensive failed — Russian foreign intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that "the strategy of the Ukrainian authorities and the Kiev regime remains the same - to continue hostilities and not to hold any negotiations with Russia"
Media from unfriendly countries to be at Putin’s year-end press conference — spokesman
"They will be there," Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether foreign journalists would attend the event
Russia’s relations with Saudi Arabia, UAE ‘shine with new colors’ — Kremlin spokesman
He added that these countries were among Russia’s main economic partners at present
Sovereignty at stake: Putin reacts to Argentina's decision to adopt dollar
The Russian leader noted that "if today’s leadership in Argentina sees no other way out of the country’s well-known financial and economic problems, that is their prerogative"
No country ever managed to cope with sanctions imposed on Russia — Kremlin spokesman
"No country ever, throughout its entire history, has managed to cope with a blow of sanctions comparable with the one that was dealt to us," he said
Xi Jinping announces inauguration of new chapter in Sino-Vietnamese relations
The Chinese leader expressed confidence that this event "will bring great benefits to the people of the two countries and make a positive contribution to peace, stability, and development of both the region and the whole world"
Russia to respond if NATO airbases used for Ukrainian jet planes — envoy
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Moscow will view this as these countries’ participation in the conflict
'Catastrophe': Putin on situation in Gaza Strip
Speaking of thousands of women and children being killed in Gaza, the Russian president reiterated that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "called the present-day Gaza Strip the world’s largest graveyard for children"
Chinese diplomat threatens US with retaliatory sanctions
Mao Ning underlined that Beijing has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial extension of national laws abused by the United States
Biden slams his impeachment inquiry as ‘political stunt’
"Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies," he said
West is in conflict with Ukraine, effectively ‘ditched’ Zelensky — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader also pointed out the conflict between Zelensky and the military
EU countries now largely stripped of their national sovereignty — Putin
According to the Russian leader, these states make many decisions to their own detriment
Russian forces destroy ammo depots of 2 Ukrainian brigades in Kherson, Zaporozhye regions
According to the defense agency, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of Russian battlegroups also struck Ukrainian soldiers and military hardware in 128 areas
US House of Representatives supports resolution on Biden’s impeachment inquiry
The document authorizes three panels of the House of Representatives to continue their investigations to continue their investigations into whether there were legitimate grounds for impeaching the incumbent president
West's desire to sneak up on Russia's borders triggers Ukrainian conflict — Putin
Russia was forced into the special military operation, the head of state pointed out
US military base may be deployed in Guyana, its president says
According to Muhammad Irfaan Ali, Guyana is monitoring everything Venezuela is doing
Kremlin expects 'Russophobic outbursts' in West during Russian election campaign
"They are struggling to comprehend the level of consolidation in society, the level of public support for the president even before the start of the election campaign," Dmitry Peskov said
EU summit to discuss financial aid to Kiev, launch of Ukraine’s accession talks
The leaders of 27 EU member countries are to make a unanimous decision on launching accession talks with Ukraine
Americans most likely behind Nord Stream blasts — Putin
The Russian President also underlined that Germany is not opening the functional Nord Stream 2 pipe for pumping gas
South Korea insists Russian, Chinese aircraft entered its air defense identification zone
The news agency said that the JCS "detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before their entry into the KADIZ and mobilized the Air Force's fighter jets to take tactical measures against a contingency"
Russian air defenses intercept another drone approaching Moscow — mayor
According to preliminary information, there has also been no damage or casualties caused by falling fragments
Powerful explosion heard in Kiev from Zhuliany Airport direction — witnesses
Air raid alarm has been declared over the entire Ukraine
‘Putin knows what he is doing’ — Kremlin spokesman on special op
"And we know what we want to achieve by this special military operation," he said
West needs to think hard about consequences of giving F-16s to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Russia's deputy envoy to the OSCE Alexander Volgaryov, if these fighter jets take off from the territory of NATO member countries and are used in the Ukrainian conflict, Moscow will regard this as a conscious step toward escalation and "de facto direct participation in the armed confrontation"
Ukraine currently consuming Russian gas, Putin confirms
According to the Russian leader, Ukraine's gas network was originally built up back in the Soviet era so that "as soon as our gas enters the territory of Ukraine, it is immediately distributed throughout the country"
Hezbollah, Hamas able to purchase all weapons in Ukraine with ease — top Iranian diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Hezbollah and Hamas currently "can produce the necessary weapons" on their own
Leaks exposing concerns about Ukraine conflict made US officials furious — WP
As a result of the leak, photographs of about 50 highly classified documents started circulating online
Azerbaijan, Armenia close to historic peace agreement — Turkish foreign minister
According to Hakan Fidan, "the Armenian diaspora in the West exploits the difficult situation of the Armenian people and tries to incite some countries to take a stand against Azerbaijan"
US Congress has info about millions flowing from abroad to Biden family accounts — speaker
According to Mike Johnson, this evidence cannot be ignored
Press review: Biden in desperate dash for more Kiev cash and no Moscow thaw in Tusk return
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 12th
US Senate passes $886-billion draft defense budget for 2024
A total of 62 senators voted in favor, 10 were against
Press review: Orban plays hardball on Kiev veto and Israel boxed in by Gaza end-game calls
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 14th
Almost all Russian armored vehicles get Lesochek electronic warfare system — Putin
The Lesochek electronic warfare system suppresses radio control channels of mines and improvised explosive devices
Two Ukrainian MICV crews surrender near Avdeevka
Ten Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, including seriously wounded ones
Russian pranksters plan more shenanigans on Ukraine, exposing West's Kiev fatigue
"Our task is to lift the veil and show the true state of affairs," Alexey Stolyarov said
Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
An air raid alert was declared in Kiev-controlled territories of the Kherson region
US may lose control of world finance due to conflict in Ukraine — French expert
Emmanuel Todd is certain that the United States is in a phase of long-term decline and, against the backdrop of its waning influence in the world, it has decided to press for greater influence in its "original protectorates," acquired after World War II
Putin kicks off combined Direct Line Q&A session, year-end press conference
The discussion is being moderated by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov together with TV anchor Yekaterina Berezovskaya (Channel One) and journalist Pavel Zarubin (Rossiya-1 TV)
Platoon formed from ex-Wagner PMC fighters carries out first assault near Artyomovsk
According to the platoon commander, the positions taken will help develop further progress in this sector of the line of contact
