ANKARA, November 5. /TASS/. Talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be held on November 6 in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry of Turkey said.

"An exchange of opinions on the situation in Gaza, regional problems and bilateral relations is anticipated at the meeting that will be held on Monday," the ministry said.

Blinken will arrive in Turkey on November 5, it added.