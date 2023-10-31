Israel’s security forces arrest three Israelis for plotting terror attack — radio

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. The Shin Bet, also known as Israel Security Agency (ISA) or Shabak, detained three Israelis suspected of having ties with the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in a joint operation with police, the Israel Army Radio reported.

According to IDF Radio, the detainees were planning to stage a terror attack amid the military confrontation between the Jewish state and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. All of them come from northern Israel. The radio did not say where or when the suspects plotted to carry out their attack.