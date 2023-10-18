Iranian president describes Gaza hospital strikes as war crime, accuses US and Israel

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has described the recent deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as a war crime, accusing the United States and Israel of causing numerous casualties.

"The flames of US-Israeli bombs dropped tonight on innocent Palestinians being treated for injuries in Gaza's hospital will soon engulf the Zionists," the president wrote on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

"No free human being’s silence is permissible in the face of such a war crime. Iran, as a part of the Islamic nation, is grieving," he added.

Arab media reported that several powerful blasts rocked central districts of Gaza on Tuesday, dealing major damage to a local hospital building. The Al Hadath television attributed the explosions to an air strike delivered by Israel’s Air Force. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said with reference to "intelligence from multiple sources" that "Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza." According to Al Arabiya’s latest casualty report, the number of those killed and injured in the tragedy has exceeded 800.