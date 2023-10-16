At least 11 reporters killed in Gaza Strip in Israeli airs

CAIRO, October 16. /TASS/. At least 11 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the Israeli airstrikes since October 7, the Al Jazeera television channel said on Monday, citing Palestine’s trade union of journalists.

It also said that at least 20 journalists have been wounded and two are missing.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,900 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.