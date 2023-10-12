Embroilment of other countries in conflict to hinge on Israel’s actions — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, October 12. /TASS/. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is likely to escalate to the point of embroiling other countries, but much will depend on the further course of Israel’s ground military operations against radical Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Zhang Runyu, an expert at the Institute of Politics and International Relations at the East China Normal University in Shanghai, told TASS.

The scholar confirmed the likelihood of a growing conflict in the Middle East, adding that many countries would feel its impact and "will be embroiled in it to some extent."

"Our concern here must be, of course, to ensure that other countries should not be directly involved in the Israeli-Palestinian military conflict," Zhang said. He recounted that a US Navy carrier battle group centered around the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was already stationed in the eastern Mediterranean, its task apparently being to "prevent direct action by Iran."

The expert linked Israel's further actions to the likelihood of other countries getting involved in the conflict.

"The degree of other countries’ involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will largely depend on Israel’s further military operations in Gaza, especially ground military operations. If they are too harsh, Egypt will be forced to respond directly," Zhang believes. In his opinion, it is also worth paying attention to what Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Syria will do as the situation in Gaza deteriorates.

As the expert pointed out, the current escalation in the Middle East has turned an already precarious international situation from bad to worse.

"If we proceed from the essence of the Israeli-Palestinian problem, it will be clear that the hostilities are unable to produce a fundamental solution. On the contrary, this longstanding dispute will look even more hopeless, and peace in the Middle East an even more remote possibility," he said.

Zhang believes that this conflict will put the strength and influence of the major world powers to the test.

"Ultimately, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will require mediation by major powers. However, if it lasts too long and takes on new dimensions, [we can expect to see] an imminent impact on the international status of the great powers themselves," he forecasted.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.

Almost 1,250 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 5,600 have suffered wounds, since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and over 4,000 have been wounded.