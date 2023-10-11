{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 263,000 Gaza residents forced to flee their homes due to conflict — UN OCHA

According to the organization, over 175,486 people among the displaced are seeking shelter in 88 schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

UNITED NATIONS, October 11. /TASS/. The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 263,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) has said.

"Mass displacement has continued over the past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip, with the total displacement now exceeding 263,934 people. This number is expected to rise further," UN OCHA said.

According to the organization, over 175,486 people among the displaced are seeking shelter in 88 schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The report says that according to Gaza healthcare services, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 were injured since the conflict broke out.

On October 7, after Israel came under shelling from the Gaza Strip, a group of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state. Hamas calls its attack a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel has announced it was ready for war, started Operation Iron Swords and ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the West Bank and there is an exchange of artillery fire on the border with Lebanon.

Gaza Strip
US ready to ease sanctions on Venezuela in response democratic reforms — State Dept.
According to a US Department of State spokesperson, Washington "continues to urge representatives of [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro and the [opposition] Unitary Platform to reach a comprehensive, durable solution by returning to the dialogue process in Mexico City."
Hamas militants claim responsibility for cross-border attack on Israel from Lebanon
The group said that its "fighters have made one more step towards the liberation of Palestine, conducting rocket strikes on Jewish settlements in Western Galilee"
IN BRIEF: Israel conducting wide-scale operation in Gaza
According to the Russian embassy, two Russian citizens have been killed in Hamas attacks
Hamas plans to swap prisoners for Palestinians held in US prisons
Hamas spokesman Ali Barakeh also said the militants were ready for "all scenarios" of the conflict, including a "long war"
Ukrainian army brings heavy equipment to Rabotino in Zaporozhye — Russian senator
Dmitry Rogozin added that the Ukrainian army had moved at least 40 armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, to the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region
IMF upgrades outlook on Russia’s GDP growth for 2023 again
According to the report, the rise in growth reflects a substantial fiscal stimulus, strong investment, and resilient consumption in the context of a tight labor market
Russian MFA points to repeated calls about weapons supplied to Kiev going to black market
Maria Zakharova posted excerpts from statements made at briefings from last March to the present day
Israel strikes over 200 targets in Gaza Strip’s Al Furqan
According to the IDF, HAMAS militants use the area as their "terror nest"
Live samples of Ebola end up in US lab, says Russian general
According to Igor Kirillov, the samples were sent to the institute after Metabiota employees had collected them in an unauthorized manner during the 2014 outbreak of the virus disease in West Africa
Kremlin says up to Ukrainians to determine fate of current Kiev regime
"It’s their choice, not our affair. We have our own country and our own goals, and we are working to achieve those," Dmitry Peskov underscored
Middle East conflict prone to spreading — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskovemphasized the importance for the sides to "show restraint"
Moscow clarifying whether Russian nationals present among Hamas hostages in Gaza — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the necessary interaction is maintained in order to find out whether it is true or not, and what the future fate of these people is"
Russian air defenses destroy 19 Ukrainian UAVs over past day, top brass reports
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces also repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day
US coalition violated Syrian airspace three times in past day — Russian defense ministry
Vadim Kulit emphasized that that such actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace
Lavrov views latest NATO drills as unprecedented since Cold War era
The Russian foreign minister has stressed that "irresponsible politicians" are obsessed with their own impunity amid what he said was a total lack of the basic sense of self-preservation
Israeli forces use phosphorus munitions to shell Lebanon — Al Jadeed
Heavy smoke forced people in Lebanese villages to leave their homes and descend into the valley
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report
According to the girl’s mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury
Kremlin urges both parties to Arab-Israeli conflict to show restraint
"It is very important now that both sides show restraint," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Iraqi PM arrives on visit to Russia
Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Iraqi prime minister are expected to take place later on Tuesday
Israeli forces report three terrorists eliminated in Ashkelon
The IDF noted that a fire broke out during this incident, with fire engines underway to eliminate the emergency
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Ukraine uses grain storage facilities to hide weapons — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Russia did not hit civilian targets
Israeli forces strike over 70 targets in Daraj-Tuffah area
The IDF press service reported that HAMAS militants use Daraj-Tuffah as their "terrorist center," from where "a large number of terror attacks targeting Israel are coming"
Israeli Air Force airlifts hundreds of troops back from Europe — media
It is reported that the operation was carried out in coordination with the Foreign Ministry
Taliban unlikely to intervene on Hamas’ side in Palestine-Israel conflict — Moscow
"The Taliban clearly sympathizes with the Palestinians for obvious reasons. But everything that I saw and read in the media is nonsense and fake," Zamir Kabulov said
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
The "smart bullet" is designed to hit targets at a distance of up to 10 kilometers
First plane with US munitions arrives in Israel — military
According to the report, the US plane landed at the Nevatim Airbase in the country’s south
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Further presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh not for Armenia to decide — premier
When asked by a reported about the future of the 102nd military base, which is the only Russian base in Transcaucasia and has a contingent of about 5,000 servicemen, the Armenian premier said his country has not raised the issue
DPR reports 24 Ukrainian shelling attacks on its territory in past day
Two people were injured as a result of these attacks
Bringing US aircraft into the fray to cause numerous deaths in Gaza, Erdogan warns
The Turkish leader noted that the incident involving a Turkish drone, downed by US forces in Syria is not in the spirit of the allied relationship between the two countries
Risk of global conflict growing as West provokes serious crisis, Lavrov says
According to the Russian foreign minister, "there is a way out of the current situation," based on the responsibility for the fate of the world in a historical context
Hamas warns it will kill hostages if Israel attacks residential buildings — TV
The Palestinian radicals have threatened to make videos of the executions of captured Israelis and to upload them to social media, the TV channel said
Washington launches probe into Prestige Biotech after data revealed by Russia — top brass
Igor Kirillov added that noting three Congress committees at once began to look into the activities of this company
Russian-Iranian relations can be described as strategic, Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat also noted that Moscow and Tehran laid the positive groundwork allowing both countries to steadily strengthen their positions in the changing global economic system
South Korea, Russia at end stages of talks to terminate satellite launch contract
Glavkosmos said that it valued South Korea’s constructive position on this issue
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Putin, Erdogan ready to assist Israeli-Palestinian peace process
Putin and Erdogan expressed their concerns about the latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian escalation, which resulted in catastrophic civilian casualties, the Kremlin press service added
Putin says Prigozhin’s plane didn’t sustain any external impact
He went on to say that the dead bodies were not tested for alcohol and drugs, although such tests should have been carried out
Rosatom prepares ZNPP resources for unforeseen situations
According to Sergey Natkha, those situations may be caused by the impact of various types of weapons and the NPP’s personnel are ready for them
Israel moves to full offensive in Gaza Strip — defense minister
Yoav Gallant made the statement in an address to Israeli troops near the border of the Gaza Strip
Kremlin still mum on potential end-date for Russia’s ongoing special military operation
Dmitry Peskov was asked to comment on a 2019 remark by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the now deceased founder and perennial leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, who prophesied that a major conflict would erupt in the Middle East by 2024 and that "everybody would simply forget all about Ukraine"
Isralian casualties up to 2,506
Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7
Ukraine assembled at least 60 armored vehicles near Orekhov, lawmaker says
"This is a lot. It is more than they had up to now," Dmitry Rogozin said
FACTBOX: Balticconnector gas pipeline
The Balticconnector pipeline connects the gas systems of Finland and Estonia
Israeli forces shelling Lebanese territory — Al Wataniya news agency
Earlier, the Israeli army said the military eliminated the armed men who had infiltrated into the country across the border with Lebanon
Russia’s retaliatory nuclear strike to leave enemy with no chances of survival — Putin
The president recalled that Russia's military doctrine included two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons
Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian army’s West-made hardware destroyed in special op
The aerial footage shows badly damaged armored vehicles, including a Leopard tank and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles
Putin, Erdogan alarmed by catastrophic casualties of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The sides expressed "deep concern about the ongoing escalation of violence, [and] the catastrophic growth of civilian casualties"
Fewer Western arms in Ukraine would mean Russia could accomplish its goals faster — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the arms supplied to the Kiev regime by the West "are spreading all over the world"
Israel cuts off water to Gaza — energy minister
Earlier on Monday, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant announced the start of a total blockade of the Gaza Strip
Hamas military wing claims to have carried out strike on Ben Gurion Airport
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that air raid sirens had gone off in Tel Aviv and the central part of Israel
6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan
The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 km, 34 km northwest from the city of Heart
Hamas says no plans to engage in talks until fighting ends
Political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh added that "it will only be possible to resolve the issue of captive Israelis on Hamas’ terms"
IN BRIEF: Hamas ready to discuss ceasefire but not hostages, Israel promises war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to defeat Hamas members "just like the enlightened world defeated ISIS"
Erdogan, Putin discuss prevention of escalation of tensions between Israel, Palestine
"During the conversation, the leaders of the two countries discussed the process of the concerning conflict process between Israel and Palestine and measures on prevention of escalation of tensions," the presidential office said
Venezuelan leader slams West for ignoring how Kiev-bound weapons turn up on black market
"A reign of absolute corruption has begun in Ukraine, where the trafficking of weapons of all kinds has been going on since Zelensky [took office as president]," Nicolas Maduro stressed
Kremlin spokesman dismisses Zelensky’s claims Russia wants to start war in Mideast
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Vladimir Zelensky's statements have "absolutely no grounds at all"
US Navy’s aircraft carrier arrives in eastern part of Mediterranean
"The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war," CENTCOM said in a statement
Lavrov’s visit to North Korea in the works — Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman
"The sides will discuss a wide array of bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula issues," Maria Zakharova said
Russian forces conduct heavy shelling of Ukrainian positions in Donetsk area
The cannonade began around midnight
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian army boats, mortar team in Kherson area in past day
According to a spokesman for the regional emergency services, Russian military also destroyed a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site and damaged two enemy motor vehicles in the island zone
Press review: Israel, Palestine clash anew in Gaza and Kiev fears being left high and dry
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 10th
Russian forces eliminate 170 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day
Ukraine’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 200 personnel killed and wounded, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and a D-20 howitzer
US devising secret strategy to counter weapons of mass destruction — Russia’s top brass
By abandoning work on a verification protocol within the BTWC, the United States is creating administrative and technical structures that can be involved in dual-use research, including for offensive purposes, Igor Kirillov stressed
Over 20,000 houses, 10 medical facilities destroyed by Israeli strikes on Gaza — ministry
According to the report, a total of 48 local schools have also been damaged
Finnish President does not rule out external influence on damaged gas pipeline to Estonia
As Sauli Niinisto pointed out, the causes of the damage is not yet known
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran advocate ceasefire between Palestine, Israel
The sides also discussed the current situation in Transcaucasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Russia fails to get enough votes to be elected to UN HRC
Albania, Bulgaria, Brazil, Burundi, China, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi and the Netherlands were elected to the HRC
Leader of Mali thanks Putin for Russia’s assistance — Kremlin
At the initiative of the Malian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Interim President of the Republic of Mali Assimi Goita held a telephone conversation
Russia ready to make every effort to help settlement between Israel, Palestine — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia was in close contact with the leading regional players, whose role in stabilizing the situation and creating conditions for establishing direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue was indispensable
Press review: Gaza battle to rattle oil price and West to back Zelensky if vote not nixed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 9th
Israel says its helicopters start delivering strikes on Lebanon
Earlier on Monday, the IDF said it killed several gunmen who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon
Over 800,000 people in Palestine require urged food assistance — WFP
WFP calls for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of aid and humanitarian assistance into Gaza and appeals for the safe and unobstructed passage for its staff and essential commodities
Kiev troops fire 66 munitions towards DPR cities and towns in past 24 hours
A man born in 1945 was wounded in an explosion of a shell dropped by an attack drone in Gorlovka. A man born in 1969 was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shell blast
Number of Israeli casualties from Hamas attack tops 2,900 — Health Ministry
The government-run radio station Kan reported that as of 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, the death toll surpassed 1,000
Dutch Yandex N.V. didn’t apply to legal commission for sale of assets in Russia — minister
According to Maksut Shadayev, there was only a request for intra-group restructuring of the company
Russian pipeline gas supplies may plummet next year — IEA
"Considering current flow profiles, Russian piped gas deliveries are set to decline by around 65% in 2023 to within a range of 20-25 bcm," the agency predicts
Third One Belt - One Road forum to be held in Beijing on October 17-18
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have confirmed their participation
Four Russians killed in Hamas attack in Israel — embassy
Six Russian citizens were now officially listed as missing
Putin calls on all sides of conflict in Israel to minimize damage to civilians
The Russian leader suggested discussing this and other issues during the talks
US secretary of state holds phone talk with Israeli president
Earlier, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Blinken will visit Israel on October 11-12 to discuss the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian tensions with the country’s government
Zelensky fears that West will pay less attention to Ukraine amid Middle East crisis
At the same time, he "hopes for continued US support"
De-ratifying Nuclear Test Ban Treaty necessary to level playing field with US — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that those countries that have refused to ratify the treaty have "deprived it of the possibility of taking effect," and urged a breakthrough in this area
Some mistakes by Israel partly to blame for Hamas attack — ambassador to Moscow
Alexander Ben Zvi added that all Israeli forces were now focused on removing the Hamas threat from the agenda
Russian Security Council warns that US may use cyberweapons, if Kiev’s army fails
Asked about a possible Russian response to cyber aggression, Oleg Khramov warned this would be "an unpredictable scenario for the United States and its allies in terms of its consequences"
West dodging honest dialogue on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister specified that Western countries appear to be afraid of holding a professional discussion that would expose their "empty rhetoric"
Russian forces repel Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk area, forcing enemy to retreat
"In the South Donetsk area, the eastern battlegroup, supported by artillery and aviation, repulsed an attack of two groups of enemy infantry in the direction west of Novodonetskoye and four attacks in the direction of Priyutnoye," Eastern Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Israeli troops use phosphorus bombs near Gaza capital — Palestinian foreign ministry
The ministry also posted a video, which reportedly shows the aftermath of the attack
Islamic Jihad claims it carried out major rocket attack on Tel Aviv — TV
Islamic Jihad said that it was joining the operation on Israeli territory right after the start of it was announced by the Palestinian Hamas movement
New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East
The Kasta-2 low-altitude surveillance radar is designed to control airspace and to perform automatic detection of unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles
Iranian president says NATO presence in South Caucasus unacceptable
According to the report, the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan briefed the Iranian official on the current situation in the region
Ukraine’s military loses 200 troops at Vremevka bulge in DPR over past day
Ukrainian army groups that attempted to advance towards Russian positions were struck by artillery, Vladimir Rogov said
Houthi leader threatens to give ‘military response’ if US intervenes in Gaza conflict
The Houthi leader added that his movement was ready to coordinate its actions with other groups and join their operations in the conflict zone
Orlen announces acquisition of Polish section of Yamal pipeline with Gazprom’s share
"Acquisition of Gazprom shares by EuRoPol GAZ and Orlen’s control over the System of transit gas pipelines will be crucial for the interests of citizens and the security of our country," CEO of Orlen Daniel Obajtek said
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops
"The enterprise is honoring its commitments for the delivery of these aircraft under the defense procurement plan in full and on time," Vladimir Artyakov noted
Disease cases on the rise near US biosites in Africa — top brass
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov pointed out that Metabiota, the Pentagon's largest contractor in Africa, had ceased operations on the continent in 2022 because "the company's illegal practices began to raise too many questions at the level of national governments"
Israeli military says several mortars were fired from Syria, returns fire
"Israel Defense Forces are returning fire with artillery and mortars, targeting the origin of the shelling from Syria," the IDF said in a statement
