Over 263,000 Gaza residents forced to flee their homes due to conflict — UN OCHA

UNITED NATIONS, October 11. /TASS/. The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 263,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) has said.

"Mass displacement has continued over the past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip, with the total displacement now exceeding 263,934 people. This number is expected to rise further," UN OCHA said.

According to the organization, over 175,486 people among the displaced are seeking shelter in 88 schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The report says that according to Gaza healthcare services, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 were injured since the conflict broke out.

On October 7, after Israel came under shelling from the Gaza Strip, a group of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state. Hamas calls its attack a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel has announced it was ready for war, started Operation Iron Swords and ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the West Bank and there is an exchange of artillery fire on the border with Lebanon.