Bulgaria officially bans entry to Russian cars

SOFIA, October 2. /TASS/. The Bulgarian customs agency imposed an official ban on the entry of Russian cars into the territory of the republic.

"The ban on the entry of cars registered in Russia also applies to transit trips through the country's territory," a statement published on the customs website said. "Exceptions are allowed for cars purchased in Russia for the needs of diplomatic and consular missions operating in the EU. Cars that are already in the EU territory (including Bulgaria - TASS) must leave the country no later than six months from the date of entry. Re-entry or extension of the temporary import permit is expressly forbidden."

The ban on Russian cars is already in effect in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland and Estonia. On October 3, it will be introduced in Norway.