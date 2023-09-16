Turkey suggests four-party meeting on Karabakh to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he had offered to Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold a top-level four-party meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

"Yes, it is our priority to hold trilateral talks as planned earlier. Yet we also suggested meeting in a four-party format as well. Meaning, myself, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [Azerbaijani President] Ilham Aliyev and [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan. I said, let’s get together and discuss the steps that need to be taken. As of now, we have received neither a positive nor a negative response to this proposal," the Turkish leader said at a press conference in Istanbul aired by local TV channels before departing for New York.