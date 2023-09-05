Armenia recalls its envoy to CSTO, appoints him ambassador to the Netherlands

YEREVAN, September 5. /TASS/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has recalled the country’s Permanent Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Viktor Biyagov and appointed him ambassador to the Netherlands, according to a presidential decree which was posted on the presidential website on Tuesday.

"Based on the prime minister’s proposal and in conformity with the constitution and the law on diplomatic service, to recall Viktor Biyagov as Armenia’s permanent representative to the CSTO," the decree says.

The president also signed decrees appointing Biyagov Armenia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Biyagov has represented Armenia in the CSTO since 2018.