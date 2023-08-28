Japanese troops, US marines to hold major exercises in East China Sea area

TOKYO, August 28. TASS/. The Japanese armed forces and the US marines will for the first time ever hold joint Resolute Dragon drills on the Taiwan-facing islands in the East China Sea in October to China's increasing military activity in the area, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, a total of about 2,320 servicemen are expected to participate in the exercises scheduled to take place between the islands of Okinawa and Kyushu. The servicemen are to practice joint actions, such as paratroopers' repulse and landing, emergency transfer of troops and cargo with the help of helicopters and flight envelope. There will be live-fire exercises, including the use of 155 mm howitzers and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

The Resolute Dragon series of exercises have been held since 2021. Previously, they were held on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido and the northeast of the country's main island of Honshu.