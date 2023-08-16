Death toll climbs in clashes in Libyan capital

CAIRO, August 16. /TASS/. The number of victims of clashes between armed formations that broke out earlier on the southern outskirts of Tripoli has climbed to 55, the Libya Al Ahrar TV channel said citing medics.

"The number of those killed as a result of Tripoli clashes has climbed to 55, 146 are wounded," the TV channel quoted a representative of Libya’s Center for Emergency Medicine as saying. Earlier, 27 killed and over 100 injured were reported.

According to the Al Wasat portal, the capital districts affected by the disturbances are returning to regular life with stores and cafes opening. Security personnel from the Defense Ministry of Libya’s Government of National Accord are patrolling major crossroads and entrances to the region. The University of Tripoli remains closed due to re-open on August 19.

Currently, there are effectively two governments in Libya: the cabinet of ministers in the country’s east, formed by the parliament, and the Government of National Accord, led by Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, with headquarters in Tripoli. On June 22 last year, the interim period set by the UN and based on the Geneva agreements, expired. A president and a parliament were supposed to be elected by that time, but the elections, scheduled for December 2021, were canceled due to the lack of the necessary constitutional framework. Libya’s armed formations affiliated with the opposing political forces frequently openly clash resulting in multiple casualties.