ECOWAS official rules out Wagner PMC’s involvement in Niger coup

DUBAI, August 12. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) does not believe that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) was somehow involved in Niger’s coup, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said, according to Al Jazeera.

He pointed out, however, that even though the Wagner Group was not involved in the coup, it still could benefit from the situation.

Musah also noted that ECOWAS would not allow anyone to turn West Africa into a scene of a proxy war.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was created to run the country; General Abdourahmane Tchiani took the helm of the council on July 28. Bazoum remains detained at his residence.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced upon his return from an ECOWAS summit in Abuja, Nigeria, that the organization’s leaders had agreed to begin a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. Nigerien rebels ruled that the country’s army should be put on combat alert.