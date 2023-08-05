Chinese Embassy calls on Russia to investigate ‘violation of citizens' rights at border’

BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. The Chinese Embassy in Moscow has asked the Russian side to investigate the incident of 'violation of rights’ of several Chinese citizens at the Russian-Kazakh border, according to the diplomatic mission’s WeChat page.

It says that on July 29, the Russian side denied entry and canceled tourist visas of five Chinese citizens who tried to cross the border by car. They were allegedly interrogated for four hours.

The competent Russian authorities, according to the embassy, denied entry to the Chinese citizens "because the purpose of their trip, indicated in the application for obtaining a visa, did not coincide with the real situation, which is a violation of the relevant norms of Russian legislation."

"The embassy demanded from Russia to immediately investigate the reasons for the incident and take active measures, maximum efforts to eliminate the negative consequences of this incident," the message said. The Chinese diplomatic mission also asked to respect the rights of Chinese citizens and guarantee that such cases will not happen again.

The Chinese diplomats appealed to the relevant Russian state bodies, including the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, the Russian side called the incident an isolated case and expressed readiness to receive Chinese citizens on a non-discriminatory basis.