US diplomats, Taliban delegates agree to continue contacts

DUBAI, August 2. /TASS/. Members of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), which seized the power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, and US diplomats agreed to continue consultations on security issues during their latest meeting in Doha, Qatar, Al Jazeera reported citing a source in the Afghan government.

According to the report, "Afghan and US delegations agreed to continue their meetings in the future."

The source said that UK delegates also attended the negotiations in the capital of Qatar to discuss the release of their compatriots detained in Afghanistan.

A delegation of Afghanistan’s interim government, formed by the Taliban movement, met with US officials in Doha on July 30-31. According to the US Department of State, Washington’s delegation was led by US Special Representative Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri. The sides discussed security issues, efforts to curb illegal drug production and trade, as well as economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

During the talks, the US delegation admitted that the number of large-scale terror attacks against the citizens of Afghanistan has reduced and noted Taliban’s commitment not to threaten US or its allies from the country’s territory. The diplomats also demanded immediate release of detained US citizens, describing it as a serious obstacle on the path to positive contacts.

The political office of Taliban has been headquartered in Qatar since 2013. After the movement seized power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, the Taliban sent its delegations to Doha for talks with representatives of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, the United States, Japan and a number of other countries and international organizations. So far, no country has recognized the legitimacy of the Taliban-formed interim government.