Drone attacks on Moscow must stop — UN spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. The UN is against drone attacks on Moscow and they must stop, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said at a briefing.

"Well, we don't have any firsthand information about the sending of drones but clearly, we're against all attacks on civilian facilities wherever they are held," the diplomat said. "So, if they were, for example, civilian buildings in Moscow, we're against that and we would want that to stop," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, specifically over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts, while a third was jammed via electronic warfare technologies and then crash-landed into the Moscow City skyscraper.

A high-ranking source in Russia’s Air Defense Forces told TASS that the downed drones came from Ukrainian territory. TASS has no official confirmation of this information.