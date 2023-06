THE HAGUE, June 28. /TASS/. NATO shouldn’t underestimate Russia after the events that happened there over the weekend, the alliance’s secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.

"We must not underestimate Russia," he said following a meeting with the leaders of some NATO member countries in The Hague.

He also called to provide as much assistance to Ukraine as possible to strengthen its position at any future talks.