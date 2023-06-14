Belarusian president sees continuing threat from West even after Ukraine conflict ends

MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. The West will remain a source of danger even after military activities in Ukraine end, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Wednesday.

"We will bring an end to the war in Ukraine, as the major preconditions for that are already in place, but the lunatics in the West will continue to create a ton of problems for us in the future," he pointed out.

Lukashenko added that if the West crossed "these lines, it’s going to be very painful for them."

"The lunatic NATO members are holding drills. Some are reproaching us that we are seeking to deploy nuclear weapons on the eve of NATO’s summit in Vilnius, but they are conducting drills that involve tens of thousands of people from all over the NATO bloc. That’s why this region will remain rather dangerous," the Belarusian president explained.