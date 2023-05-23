Ukraine reaches agreement with Norway for more NASAMS supplies

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A Ukrainian government delegation visiting Oslo has agreed with Norway on additional deliveries of units of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"In Norway, we reached agreement to obtain more NASAMS systems; as well, Ukraine will be given MLRS, ARTHUR counter-battery radars and other essential weapons," Stefanchuk told the Ukrinform news agency in an interview on Tuesday. He did not elaborate on the timeframes or volumes of the agreed upon supplies.

According to the senior Ukrainian parliamentarian, Norway has approved a record assistance package under which 75 billion Norwegian kroner ($6.8 billion) will be granted to Ukraine. The initiative is a five-year program, Stefanchuk added.

Last week, the delegation from Kiev, led by Stefanchuk, visited Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

In early March, the Norwegian government announced that Oslo would provide Kiev with two NASAMS systems. Previously, Oslo delivered equipment for the US-made NASAMS given to Ukraine.