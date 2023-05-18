G7 summit to dedicate two sessions to Ukraine, Zelensky to speak by video link

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 18. /TASS/. G7 leaders at the upcoming summit in Hiroshima will hold two sessions dedicated to Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part in one of them by video link, a spokeswoman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The entire program of the summit includes nine sessions over three days from May 19-21.

"Due to the circumstances on the Ukrainian side, on May 19, the first day of the summit, a session on Ukraine will be held with only the leaders of the G7 participating. Additionally, on May 21, another session will be held in which President Zelensky will participate by video link," she said at a news conference.

Japan holds the presidency of the G7 in 2023. By now, it has already held a series of ministerial meetings, including meetings of foreign ministers, digitalization ministers, finance ministers and central bank governors.

The leaders of Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam have been invited to the summit in Hiroshima. The main topics of the G7 leaders' meeting will be regional issues, including the situation around Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan, engagement with Global South countries, nuclear disarmament, and issues of economic and food security.