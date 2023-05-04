White House says US doesn’t encourage Kiev to strike Russian territory — Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. The US doesn’t encourage Ukraine to strike Russian territory, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

He said the US doesn’t encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, according to the report.

The Russian presidential press service said earlier that Ukraine sent two drones overnight into Wednesday to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate when and how it sees fit.

Peskov said statements by Ukrainian and US officials that they weren’t involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin were laughable. Moscow knows that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes exactly as it’s told by Washington, he said.