Israel damages runway at airport in attack on Aleppo, killing Syrian servicemen — TV

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes on Tuesday launched missile strikes on Syrian army positions on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo (360 km from Damascus). According to the Syria TV channel, the Israeli attack damaged the runway of Aleppo International Airport.

Following the strike, the airport has been put out of service, the TV channel said.

It also quoted a source in the armed forces’ command as saying that one Syrian serviceman was killed and seven others were wounded when repulsing the attack. "Our anti-aircraft gunners managed to hit several air targets," he specified, "One Syrian serviceman was killed and seven others, including two civilians, were wounded in repulsing the attack."

On March 7, Aleppo International Airport remained shut down for more than two weeks after the Israeli attack.