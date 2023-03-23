Russia’s reaction to depend on actual NATO military activity in Finland — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia will define the scope of its reaction depending on the scope of actual NATO military activity on Finnish territory, but the process of Finland’s accession to NATO is not yet legally complete, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS Thursday.

"The process [of Finland’s accession to NATO - TASS] is not yet legally complete; the accession protocol must be ratified by all NATO member states. But, as it has already been said earlier, including on the highest level, we will decide on our reaction depending on specific military activity that NATO will carry out in this country," he said, commenting on the signing of the laws on Finland’s accession to the alliance by President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.