Olaf Scholz stays in contact with Russian leadership — German Cabinet

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "maintains regular communication" with the Russian leadership regarding Ukraine, and Berlin is unaware of any other dialogue formats, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Monday.

Hebestreit was asked to comment on a statement by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary, who claimed that Kiev could be offered a "Korean scenario" of settlement.

"I have no such information," Hebestreit said.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Kiev’s information regarding the alleged talks of Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak regarding a "Korean scenario" is yet another hoax.

Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin last had a phone conversation on December 2, 2022.