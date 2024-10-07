Kremlin lauds Antonov’s diplomatic mission in US

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Anatoly Antonov was Russia’s ambassador to the United States in a difficult period, when relations between Moscow and Washington were at their lowest, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Indeed, he worked in a difficult environment, when diplomatic relations were practically at the zero level. He had to work having practically no permanent contacts with US administration officials," he said answering a TASS question.

The Russian embassy in the United States told TASS on October 5 that Anatoly Antonov had completed his mission as Russia’s ambassador to Washington. The diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6.

Antonov served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States for the past seven years, the most turbulent period in the history of relations between Moscow and Washington, which saw a literally unprecedented worsening of bilateral ties.