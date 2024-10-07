Probe underway in Spain into death of Russia’s female triathlete

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. A probe is underway into the death of Russia’s female triathlete Yelena Smirnova during a swimming event of the Ironman competition, the organizers told TASS.

Earlier, the athlete’s sister Natalia told TASS Yelena had died during a swimming event.

"The athlete signaled for help during the swim. She was given first aid but died on the way to hospital. The causes are being investigated. The athlete had submitted all necessary documents and was admitted to the competition. She had no health problems," the organizers said.

Yelena Smirnova was 41.