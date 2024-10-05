Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The 18-year-old winner of the Miss Russia 2024 pageant Valentina Alekseeva, who represented the republic of Chuvashia in the contest, promised to do her best to win the title of Miss Universe.

"My future plans are, of course, to worthily represent Russia at the Miss Universe contest. I will do everything possible and impossible so that we are the best," she said in an interview with TASS.

The girl confessed that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future.

"When I went on stage, I didn't expect anything, didn't have any hopes or guesses, because I think it's very important to be in the moment, just enjoy the stage, the process, and everything turned out the way it was supposed to," she told TASS.

The final of the Miss Russia 2024 pageant took place in the concert hall Barvikha Luxury Village in the Moscow region. Fifty girls from all over the country took part in it.

"Miss Russia" is a national beauty pageant in Russia. It selects the Russian representatives to compete in two of the major beauty pageants: Miss World and Miss Universe.