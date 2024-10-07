White House unable to confirm report of Bout’s involvement in weapons supplies to Houthis

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. The US administration cannot confirm the Wall Street Journal report alleging that Russian national Viktor Bout, a member of the Ulyanovsk Region’s legislative assembly, is selling weapons to the Yemeni Houthis, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"I can't confirm that report today," she noted at a briefing.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the report "falls into the category of fake news and bogus stories aimed at attacking lawmakers." Bout himself slammed the article’s allegations as baseless.