Lavrov briefs CIS colleagues on Russia’s approaches to Middle East, Ukraine crises

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) about Russia’s approaches to various global and regional issues, including the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, during a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

"The Ministers summed up the results of the Commonwealth foreign ministries’ joint work in view of implementing the priorities of the Russian chairmanship in 2024. A wide range of issues related to CIS format interaction were discussed," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "Sergey Lavrov informed Russia’s partners about its approaches to the topical international and regional topics, including the developments in the Middle East and the crisis around Ukraine."

The ministers adopted a number of joint statements, including on the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia, the unacceptability of using unilateral restrictive measures in international relations, and on cooperation in the field of fitness and sports.

"The 2025 schedule of multi-level consultations between the CIS foreign ministries within the Commonwealth was approved. The status of CIS basic institutions has been assigned to a number of Russian and Belarusian institutes and universities specialising in training personnel in mass communications, legal advocacy and volunteer movements, as well as in the field of countering terrorism and extremism," the statement reads.

The next meeting of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers is scheduled to take place on April 11, 2025, in Kazakhstan.