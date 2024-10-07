Russia’s FSB finds cache of chemical substances in DPR

DONETSK, October 7. /TASS/. A cache of weapons and chemical substances has been found in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Council (FSB) said in a statement.

"A cache of weapons and chemical warfare agents was found near the settlement of Pervomayskoye as a result of operational and combat activities by the FSB branch in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

FSB officers seized 55 hand grenades, 36 mines, an AK-74 machine gun, almost 2,500 cartridges for small arms and four bottles of the chloropicrin toxic substance (a poisonous liquid used in agriculture and industrial manufacturing).

"The seized chemical substances have been sent to the Russian Defense Ministry’s research facility for duly disposal," the FSB branch added.

The weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Russian army for further use.