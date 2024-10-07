US intelligence still sees no attempts to meddle with US election from abroad

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. So far, the US intelligence has registered no attempts by foreign players to interfere into the upcoming November 5 presidential election in the United States, a spokesperson for the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said at a briefing for foreign journalists.

"As far as the safety of voting systems and procedures, what I would say there is we have not seen foreign efforts to date to attack the integrity of voting systems. A lot of the activity we're seeing so far is influence influence operations, or information operations," the spokesperson said.

A similar statement was made by a spokesperson for the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence in early September.

The United States presidential election will be held on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance at the June debate with former US President Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris. Her candidacy was later formally endorsed at the Democratic National Convention.