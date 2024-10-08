Anti-Russian military bridgehead in Ukraine must be eliminated — ambassador

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. The political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis presupposes the elimination of its root causes, in particular the strengthening of Kiev's military potential by Western countries, which threatens Russia's interests, Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"We praise the balanced and consistent position of the Chinese side on the Ukrainian crisis," he said at a reception in the embassy on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. "The initiative on its political and diplomatic settlement must take into account the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict, including the long-term eastward expansion of NATO despite Russia's interests, the creation of an anti-Russian bridgehead in Ukraine by the West, the policy of the Kiev regime aimed at eradicating everything Russian, including the language, culture and the Orthodox Church," the ambassador pointed out.

According to him, Russia proposes to Eurasia's "constructive players" to work together on the formation of a new security architecture based on equality and indivisibility, taking into account the potential of existing multilateral formats. "We note the significant convergence of this proposal with China's initiative on global security," the diplomat emphasized.

On October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union became the first country in the world to recognize the new China.