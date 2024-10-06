Su-34 destroys Kiev forces’ stronghold in Kursk border area — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. A Su-34 fighter-bomber destroyed a stronghold and personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border area of Kursk region with aerial bombs equipped with a universal gliding and correction module, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of the Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces struck personnel and a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border area of Kursk region. <...> Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of personnel and a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure," the ministry says.