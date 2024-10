MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian triathlete Yelena Smirnova has died during the Ironman competition in Barcelona, her sister Natalya has told TASS.

Earlier, the press service of Ironman said that a 41-year-old female athlete died during a swimming event without specifying her name and nationality.

"Yelena Smirnova drowned at the Ironman competition in Barcelona," Natalya Smirnova said.