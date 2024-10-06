Iranian airports resume receiving, dispatching flights

DUBAI, October 6. /TASS/. Restrictions on flights imposed in Iran until the morning of October 7 have been lifted, a spokesman for the Iran Civil Aviation Authority said.

"Due to the removal of operational obstacles, the previously announced flight restrictions have been lifted. Flights have been operating normally since 11:00 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT)," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization canceled flights from all airports starting from 5:30 p.m. GMT on October 6 to 2:30 a.m. GMT on October 7.

On the evening of October 1, the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.