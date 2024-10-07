West intends to use militants to destabilize Eurasia once Ukraine conflict is over

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Any militants who survive the Ukraine conflict will be tapped by the West to destabilize the situation in Eurasia, chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said on Monday.

"We have data that once the Ukrainian conflict is over, militants are expected to be used to destabilize the situation across the entire Eurasian region," he said addressing the 55th meeting of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) security and intelligence chiefs in Moscow.

Ukrainian officers stationed at the Al-Tanf US military base in Syria work out ways how to deliver attacks on Russian servicemen on duty in Syria, according to Russia’s chief intelligence service.

Naryshkin revealed that on September 24, 2024, an attempt was made to launch a massive attack with the use of drones equipped with powerful explosive devices on warships, supply vessels and infrastructure of the Russian Navy's logistics point in the port of Tartus.

"All targets were successfully eliminated by our air defenses," he continued.

"Negotiations between the involved parties [to recruit terrorist fighters for Ukraine] are mediated by the US and UK intelligence services, with the tacit approval of the Turkish occupation administration in [the city of] Idlib," Naryshkin stated.

"To pay for these militants, the Kiev regime supplies its contractors with assault and reconnaissance drones, ammunition, special equipment and military ammunition, as well as organizing training courses for drone operators, including kamikaze drones, in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Russia’s top intel chief added.