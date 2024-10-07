Chinese-Russian relations withstand all tests, continue developing — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China have withstood all the tests of the difficult international situation and continue developing, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"Over the past 75 years, our relations have survived the tests of the difficulties of the international situation and have always maintained vitality and energy. Today, the Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era are at an unprecedented high level," he said in an interview for the documentary "BRICS. Horizons of the Future" aired by Russia’s TV Channel One.

"Our countries are linked by a long history of friendship. When the People’s Republic of China was established, the Soviet Union was the first in the world to recognize new China and establish diplomatic relations with it," the Chinese diplomat stressed.