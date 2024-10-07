Houthis say they hit targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat with missiles, drones

DOHA, October 7. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered missile and drone strikes on targets in Tel Aviv and Eilat, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

According to Sarea, Houthi forces "conducted two military operations." In the course of one of them, the Houthis fired two missiles that "hit two military targets of the Israeli enemy" in Tel Aviv, he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel, adding that drones were to strike targets in Tel Aviv and Eilat.

The Houthis greeted Hamas and Hezbollah fighters on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and promised to continue delivering strikes on Israel and hampering the passage of Israel-linked ships across the Red Sea until Tel Aviv "lifts blockade of the Gaza Strip and ends its aggression against Lebanon."

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, more than 190 civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.