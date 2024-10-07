Russia to keep gathering evidence of Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow will continue gathering evidence of Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals against Russian troops and civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The Russian Federation will continue gathering information on the Kiev forces’ use of toxic chemicals against Russian troops and civilians, as well as on Ukrainian militants' plans to stage provocations against chemical enterprises in Donbass, and provide the information to the member states of the Chemical Weapons Conventions and United Nations countries," the statement reads.

"The perpetrators of these and other crimes against Russian citizens will be identified and won’t avoid being duly punished," the diplomat added.