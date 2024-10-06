Surprise was ‘key factor for success’ in Ugledar — battle group East’s deputy chief

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Surprise was the key factor for Russia’s success in the operation to liberate Ugledar: the assault was carried out simultaneously from several sides and all units coped with their tasks perfectly, the deputy commander of the battle group East, Roman Grekov, has said.

"Ugledar is ours. The units have finished clearing the city. Artillery continues to inflict losses on the retreating enemy. The operation to capture Ugledar has been completed. It was a hard nut to crack. During two years of fighting the enemy equipped multi-tier defense lines and positions. On the outskirts of the city there are underground tunnels. Every inch had to be stormed. Surprise was achieved, though, and it was the key factor for success," said Lieutenant-General Grekov.

Military units stormed the city from different sides.

"Mechanized infantry, Marines, and commandoes - all coped with their tasks perfectly," he stated.

Grekov said that the Red Banner of Victory and the national flag of Russia were the first to be hoisted over liberated Ugledar.

"Today we drew a line by hoisting the flag of the Eastern Military District," Grekov remarked.

All those who took part in storming this stronghold will be nominated for state decorations, he added.