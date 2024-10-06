Iranian authorities cancel flights until morning of October 7

DOHA, October 6. /TASS/. The Iran Civil Aviation Authority has canceled flights from all airports starting from 5:30 p.m. GMT on October 6 to 2:30 a.m. GMT on October 7, the ISNA news agency has said.

"Due to operational restrictions, flights from the country's airports will be canceled from 9:00 p.m. (local time -TASS) today until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow," the agency quoted a spokesman as saying. The reason for the cancelation of flights is not specified.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the attack was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrullah. According to the Israeli army, some 180 rockets were fired toward Israel and most of them were intercepted. The Iran Civil Aviation authority imposed temporary restrictions on flights until 6:30 a.m. GMT on October 2. The next day, the organization’s spokesman said the ban had been extended until 1:30 a.m. GMT on October 3.

October 7 will mark one year since the infiltration of Palestinian Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, accompanied by the killing of residents in border settlements and the seizure of about 250 hostages. Hamas said the attack was in response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza and carried out retaliatory strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.