Baku urges Yerevan to choose between normalization and ‘confrontation in all directions’

BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to choose between the process of normalization of relations and confrontation at all directions, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

"The Armenian side should make a choice whether to proceed down the road towards finalization of the normalization process or continue confrontation in all directions. Azerbaijan is committed to the normalization process it has initiated and continues to consistently take forward with a sense of political wisdom and responsibility," the statement says.

Yerevan should refrain from provocations, the Foreign Ministry added.

"Azerbaijan urges Armenia to abandon such provocative steps and demonstrate political will and responsibility to address remaining impediments in the way of bringing the normalization process to its logical conclusion, first and foremost, by amending the provisions in its constitution and other legislative acts containing territorial claim against Azerbaijan," the statement says.