Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Baku urges Yerevan to choose between normalization and ‘confrontation in all directions’

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Armenia should refrain from provocations

BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to choose between the process of normalization of relations and confrontation at all directions, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

"The Armenian side should make a choice whether to proceed down the road towards finalization of the normalization process or continue confrontation in all directions. Azerbaijan is committed to the normalization process it has initiated and continues to consistently take forward with a sense of political wisdom and responsibility," the statement says.

Yerevan should refrain from provocations, the Foreign Ministry added.

"Azerbaijan urges Armenia to abandon such provocative steps and demonstrate political will and responsibility to address remaining impediments in the way of bringing the normalization process to its logical conclusion, first and foremost, by amending the provisions in its constitution and other legislative acts containing territorial claim against Azerbaijan," the statement says.

ArmeniaAzerbaijanArmenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Middle East conflict
Israeli Air Force destroys Hezbollah fuel depot on southern outskirts of Beirut
A series of powerful explosions occurred in the city during the night hours
Romanian military claims Russian drone fragments found on their territory
According to the military, the area where the fragments were found is unpopulated and, therefore, there was no damage
Dutch citizen remanded in custody in Moscow on charges of assaulting police officer
Harry Johannes van Wurden should be taken into custody for two months, until December 3
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass, Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
US carries out strikes on 15 targets in Yemen — CENTCOM
"These targets included Houthi offensive military capabilities," the US Central Command said
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $13.95 per metric ton from October 9
The export duty rate for wheat and meslin is calculated based on an indicative price of $213.4 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $184.5 per metric ton, and for corn - $222.3 per metric ton
Putin open for meeting with Biden, but no talks on this issue as of yet — Kremlin
"There have been no talks on this issue and as of today, at this moment, there are no prerequisites for it," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia’s National Wealth Fund exceeds $130 bln as of October 1 — ministry
As of October 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 5.255 trillion rubles ($54.9 bln), having increased by around 400 bln rubles compared with the same period in the previous month
Russian ambassador says he received threats in US
"I have a feeling that as the important day in America - namely, the November 5 presidential election - is approaching, it is getting harder and harder to work here," Anatoly Antonov said
Russian government backing over 500 construction projects in Crimea — Deputy PM
Marat Khusnullin highlighted the construction of four ramps to the sea coast from the Tavrida federal highway, as well as a comprehensive upgrade of treatment facilities
Russian drone wipes out Ukrainian UAV operator crew, artillery piece in Sumy Region
The Russian Defense Ministry also posted footage showing the destruction of the targets
Syria applied for BRICS membership, country’s ambassador to Russia says
We have sent written requests to join the organization, Bashar Jaafari said
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
If Poles 'try to lay hands' on western Ukraine, Minsk will support Ukrainians — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president is certain that Poland pursues its own selfish interests in Ukraine
Iran ready to respond to any aggression from Israel — deputy foreign minister
Iran's recent missile strike on Israel was dubbed Operation True Promise 2, similar to True Promise 1, an Iranian attack on the Jewish state in April 2024
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
West destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would involve US in war — Pentagon
Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Legislators ask Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to reconsider relations with US — agency
Lawmakers proposed to terminate the 1997 Joint Declaration on Future Military and Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services
Russia responds to US nuclear force adjustments, weapons flow to Ukraine — US expert
James W. Carden emphasized that decisions taken by several consecutive US administrations have only aggravated the situation in the field of nuclear deterrence
BRICS countries back idea of common bank - Nabiulina
The ministers met on the eve of the fourth BRICS summit
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Americans question aid to hurricane victims in comparison with support to Ukraine
According to Newsweek, the US Congress allocated about $176 billion for US agencies to provide weapons and other support to Ukraine, while primary funding for domestic disaster relief programs amounted to roughly $20 billion each year
Gazprom to start construction of high pressure gas pipeline in 2025
Deputy CEO Oleg Aksyutin also noted prospects of implementing the technology of pipelines drying with the use of ultra-high frequencies
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Capture of Ugledar to let Russian army successfully operate in Zaporozhye Region — expert
Ugledar is an important logistical hub in the DPR
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
Israel vows response to Iranian missile attack when, where it thinks fit — army spokesman
Daniel Hagari refused to comment on how "serious" or "significant" Israel’s response might be as he promised to issue a timely warning to civilians if the army moves to prepare to strike back
More than 200,000 Russians migrated from Gmail to Xmail in September
During the last week, Xmail service users created accounts and transferred data by 25% more than a week earlier, the company noted
Israeli operation in Tulkarm kills 11 civilians — report
The victims included two children, 6 and 8 years old, their mother and uncle
Israeli Air Force destroys Hezbollah fuel depot on southern outskirts of Beirut
A series of powerful explosions occurred in the city during the night hours
Ukrainian snipers in Ugledar worked under NATO techniques — sniper
It is reported that in practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special
Bombs with power of 13 kilos of trotyle found in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria
An active accomplice of bandits was detained in the search operation and gave confessing testimony
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
US fans flames in Middle East by not condemning Israeli actions — Lavrov
"When Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon in the early hours of October 1, the United States administration did not condemn in any way this act of aggression against a sovereign state," the top Russian diplomat noted
Russia puts number of Ukrainian casualties in Kursk area over past day at over 400
Enemy losses also included a tank and 15 armored combat vehicles, five artillery mounts
Biden says he cannot be sure that all-out war in Mideast will be prevented
US President added that provided that Iran has "proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it’s a hard thing to determine"
Liberation of Ugledar shows that Western arms supplies to Kiev have no effect — diplomat
US administration officials refrain from commenting on the liberation of Ugledar "because it is impossible for them to admit the failure of their plan to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Anatoly Antonov said
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
Russia invites UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Kazan
According to the statement, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" are implemented
Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Hezbollah’s Executive Council head Hashem Safieddine killed by Israeli strike — report
The strike, which took place on Friday, also killed several other ranking Hezbollah members and officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria
Beefing up the Russian SAM element in Syria with a cutting-edge S-400 Triumph (SA-21 Growler) long-range SAM system has considerably improved the air defense coverage of the key facility
Russia slams EP resolution on return of Romanian gold as illegitimate — official
The European Parliament earlier passed a resolution supporting Romania’s demand that its gold and historic archives that had been taken to Russia as early as in 1916-1917 be returned to the country
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
Tehran to give tougher response if Israel takes more hostile steps — Iranian envoy
"If Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," Kazem Jalali pointed out
Kenya wants to develop nuclear energy cooperation with Russia — ambassador
Peter Muthuku also said that countries can develop a sector of solar energy
West’s ‘Ukraine project’ deals mortal blow to global security — Russian diplomat
"It is obvious to us that the enemy will be defeated and victory will be Russia's," Anatoly Antonov said
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Ugledar in Donetsk People’s Republic
According to the statement, the result was achieved due to "decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East"
Elysee Palace condemns Netanyahu's statement on Macron's ‘shameful’ proposal — AFP
Leader of France expressed the opinion that stopping the supply of weapons to Israel for the fighting in Gaza is a priority on the path to a political settlement of the conflict
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syria
"In the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone," Ignasyuk said
About 20 Israeli servicemen killed or wounded on Lebanese border — Hezbollah
According to the the Shia organization’s official spokesman, Shia militiamen planted explosive devices along the enemy’s planned route and later blew them up from a distance
Japan set to continue course toward peace agreement with Russia, new PM says
At the same time, Shigeru Ishiba stressed, Japan will continue with its sanctions pressure on Russia and support to Ukraine
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Israel gives no assurances it won’t strike Iran’s nuclear sites — CNN
According to the official, it is "really hard to tell" if Israel will use the anniversary of the October 7 attacks to retaliate
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
EU’s economic course is 'cold war' — Orban
"The economic cold war is very dangerous for Hungary because it hits us in the first instance, our export-oriented economy," the Hungarian prime minister said
Moscow may expand list of countries citizens of which can move to Russia easier — MFA
Russia approved a list of foreign states and territories that promote destructive neoliberal ideologies contradicting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department Alexey Klimov noted
Russian troops liberate Nelepovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 560 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
Europe's military potential inferior to Russia's — Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg complained that the European countries now had too few weapons, equipment and soldiers in a state of high readiness for a potential conflict
Baku urges Yerevan to choose between normalization and ‘confrontation in all directions’
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Armenia should refrain from provocations
NASA astronaut Dyson views her flight with Russian cosmonauts as privilege
"It has been an honor to represent NASA, living and working aboard our magnificent International Space Station for the past six months," Dyson said
Antonov concludes his tenure as Russian ambassador to United States — embassy
He will fly back to Moscow in the next few hours
In case of deep strikes Russia to respond with more powerful weapons — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, it is crucial for the parliaments of the United States and European countries to "understand and realize what can happen"
Iran-Russia treaty on comprehensive cooperation ready for signing — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian troops are systematically liberating the Kursk Region, clearing it of Ukrainian servicemen, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Israeli army calls on one Beirut neighborhood to evacuate as soon as possible
The satellite images released by the IDF highlighted residential blocks allegedly being used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as military facilities
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Decision not to summon Skripals to court violates Russia’s right — Russian Embassy in UK
The statement was published as a response to the position of former Justice of the UK Supreme Court Anthony Hughes who was chairing the inquiry into the death of the British woman Dawn Sturgess
Energodar where Zaporozhye nuke plant is located experiences disruption to power supply
Specialists are looking into the reasons for this
Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses in some areas — WSJ
Tehran's attack failed to deal a more or less serious blow to Israel’s defense capabilities, the newspaper wrote
Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators"
Israeli PM says shame on Macron for urging arms embargo against his country
Israel will defeat all its adversaries even without Western assistance, Benjamin Netanyahu said
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Russian frigate takes part in navy festival in South Africa
The warship Neustrashimy has arrived in South Africa on an invitation to attend the SA Navy Festival
Ukrainian General Staff says situation remains tense in two DPR areas
Retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said earlier that only a miracle can save Ukraine after its recent failures on the frontline
Russia demands that Ukraine’s claims in coastal state rights case be dismissed
Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin noted that the hearings on Kiev’s case against Moscow held at the PCA were successful for the Russian side
Iskander crew wipes out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored vehicles in Sumy Region
According to the report, "Battlegroup North service members conducting reconnaissance operations discovered the gathering point of a company tactical group from one of the mechanized battalions of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Hezbollah says it won’t let Israel get entrenched in southern Lebanon — report
"Our forces are ready for any ground offensive," Mahmoud Kamati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, said
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Biden doesn’t reject potentially meeting Putin at G20 or APEC, but doubts Putin will come
The G20 summit is expected to take place in Brazil from November 18-19, while the official dates of the APEC summit in Peru are November 9-16
Trump thinks Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear facilities
In his opinion, the United States should be prepared for this scenario
Germany not coming to UNSC meetings on Nord Streams, despite invitation
"They prefer not to appear because of the continuing investigation," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added
Ukraine trains terrorists in Syria in coordination with US — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that the Western coalition continues to carry out strikes in Syria, "effectively encouraging the Kiev regime to engage in similar terrorist activities in Russian regions, where civilians and civilian infrastructure are targeted with direct support from the West"
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Rossiya airline to restart flights to Havana in October
The airline is also flying from Moscow to Cuba’s Varadero resort
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Biden doubts US presidential election will be peaceful
US leader added that Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had dodged the question of whether he will accept any outcome of the vote
If US moves to resume nuclear tests, Moscow will respond in kind — Russian diplomat
Ryabkov said Russia withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in November 2023 because it "ran out of patience"
Centenarian from Russia’s North Caucasus becomes world’s oldest paramotor passenger at 104
Aslan Gaboyev jointly with Igor Potapkin set a world record that was certified by Guinness World Records officials
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat
In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff
Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election
The US will hold a presidential election on November 5
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in Donetsk area
Ukraine lost up to 755 troops from operations of the battlegroup South over the past day
