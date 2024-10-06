Mali, Russia reaffirm mutual commitment to combat terrorism — portal

HARARE, October 6. /TASS/. Mali and Russia expressed their commitment to combat terrorism and insecurity. The relevant decisions were developed following a meeting in the Malian capital of Bamako between Mali's Minister of Security and Civil Defense General Daoud Ali Mohammedine and Russian Ambassador to Mali Igor Gromyko.

As the Mali Actu portal notes, at the Russian ambassador conveyed a message of support from Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation in the security sphere, which fits into the regional context of growing challenges in this area.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to strengthen strategic cooperation to counter terrorist threats and ensure stability in the region. Russia welcomed Mali's efforts in the fight against rebel movements and expressed strong support for these efforts.

The parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation to enhance the combat capability of the Malian Armed Forces.