Israeli PM says shame on Macron for urging arms embargo against his country

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a "shameful" proposal made by French President Emmanuel Macron to halt weapons supplies to Israel in order to resolve the Gaza conflict.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said in English in a video address released by his office.

Israel will defeat all its adversaries even without Western assistance, the Israeli premier said with confidence. "Israel will fight until the battle is won - for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world," Netanyahu added.